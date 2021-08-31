Kenneth Raphael Thill, 103, of Dubuque, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Oak Park Place surrounded by his loving wife and children.
Visitation will be 4:00 pm — 7:00 pm, Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Due to the current pandemic, masks are recommended.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Ken will be 10:00 am, Thursday, September 2, 2021, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard. The mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Ken was born June 27, 1918, in Dubuque, the son of August J. and Daisy M. (Norman) Thill. On June 26, 1946, he married Helen Rita Herbst in St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the World War II from 1942 until his honorable discharge in 1945.
Ken owned and operated an auto body repair shop for many years. He also worked part-time for the Dubuque Packing Company and Frommelt Industries as a contract janitorial service.
He was a long-time member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church and the American Legion Post #6.
Ken enjoyed hunting, gardening, bowling and playing Euchre. Prior to moving to Oak Park Place, he and Helen lived at Brunskill Road in a house that they built themselves.
Survivors include his wife, Helen of Dubuque; two daughters, Iyla (Robert) Ferguson of Long Grove, IA and Terri (Kent) Krueger of Ankeny, IA; one son, Thomas (Cheryl) Thill of Canton, IL; six grandchildren, Kelli (Chris Miller) Aaron, Kerri (Tom) Stevens, John Mistretta, Justin (Kuqra Ladrigan) Mistretta, Andy Uppole and Zach (Katy) Uppole; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, August Jr., Eldon, Glenn and five sisters, Daisy Joos, Mae Lou Grutz, Ruth Mary “Boots” Siegert, Charlene “Char” Kopp and Marguerite “Mugsy” Thill.
A memorial has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.