WAUKON, Iowa — Maggie DeWalle, 73, of Waukon, died July 31, 2020.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, at Martin-Grau Funeral Home in Waukon. A private family memorial service will be held at Martin-Grau Funeral Home.
close X
Checking status...
Welcome back ??? logout
WAUKON, Iowa — Maggie DeWalle, 73, of Waukon, died July 31, 2020.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, at Martin-Grau Funeral Home in Waukon. A private family memorial service will be held at Martin-Grau Funeral Home.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.