HAZEL GREEN, WI — Emerita “Rita” Eggers, 100, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no services at this time. A celebration of life for family & friends will be held at a later date.
Rita was born on April 8, 1920, to Edward & Sophia (Ives-Timmerman) Dalsing, in Kieler, WI. She married Elmer J. Eggers on November 6, 1943, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI; he preceded her in death on July 31, 1963.
She worked for many years at Flexsteel Manufacturing in Dubuque, IA and the Sinsinawa Mound in Sinsinawa, WI. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI. Rita enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, quilting, baking, flower gardening and playing cards.
Emerita devoted her life to God, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be profoundly missed by them and all who knew and loved her. Left to cherish her memory are her children: MaDonna (Leon) Bauer, Judi (Ron) Puls, both of Hazel Green, WI, Anita Eggers, Eileen (Frank) Merges, both of Dubuque, IA, and Gerry (Sandy) Eggers, of Cuba City, WI; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Eggers-Trowbridge, of Kieler, WI; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers: Vincent (Nellie) Dalsing, Cletus (Frieda) Dalsing, Alvin (Helene) Dalsing & Peter (Rosemary) Dalsing; along with her in-laws, George & Dora (Speaker) Eggers; and a brother-in-law, Harold Eggers.
The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. In lieu of plants & flowers, an Emerita “Rita” Eggers Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Emerita Eggers Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
The Eggers family would like to thank Jackie for her wonderful care and support of Mom over the years. And they would like to express their sincere gratitude to St. Croix Hospice of Platteville, WI, for their guidance in Rita’s final days.