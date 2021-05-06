MANCHESTER, Iowa — Richard Ingles, 70, of Manchester, died on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, where a prayer service will be held at 5 p.m.
