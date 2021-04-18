Howard M. Barton, 87, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday evening, April 14, 2021.
Howard wishes for no services to be held at this time.
Howard was born December 5, 1933, in Lepanto, Arkansas, to James and Minnie Barton.
Upon graduating with his Master’s degree, Howard went on to pursue a passion for mental health. He later became the Executive Director of Gannon Center in Dubuque, where he retired.
On November 30, 1962, Howard married the love of his life Marianne Barton (Trautman) in Colorado Springs, Colorado. They both shared a love for traveling and spending time with family.
Howard was an ardent fisherman and loved to spend most of his days on the Mississippi River. He especially loved all of his pets and spoiling his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Marianne Barton, of Dubuque; daughter, Christine Barton Jensen, of Dubuque, and son, Vance Barton; seven grandchildren, James (Melissa) Lehnen, of Arkansas, Aaron (Abby) Lehnen, of East Dubuque, IL, Alyssa Lehnen, of Iowa City, Anders Jensen, of Dubuque, Portia Barton, of Cedar Rapids, IA, Veda Barton, and Ezra Barton; and four great-grandchildren, Blake, Benson, Maxwell and Baxter.
Memorials can be directed to the American Cancer Society.
The family extends special thanks to Manor Care of Dubuque, Hospice of Dubuque and Mercy Hospital for taking such great care of Howard during a very difficult time.