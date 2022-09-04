Betty J. Sprengelmeyer, age 72, of Dubuque, IA, completed her earthly journey on August 30, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. To honor Betty’s life, a graveside committal will be held on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1111 Davis St, in Dubuque, with Rev. Calvin Konop officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held following her graveside service from 3:00-7:00 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in the Riverfront Pavilion at Eagle Point Park, 2601 Shiras Ave, in Dubuque.

Betty was born on December 22, 1949, in Dubuque, a daughter to Fred C. and Rosella E. (Fiedler) Sprengelmeyer. Betty was a proud lifelong resident of Dubuque and her early years were no exception. She learned the value of family and friends at a young age and had developed many relationships, on and off the Tennis courts, which would last a lifetime before she had even graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1968. Her working years were spent primarily with the Dubuque Community School District, Flick’s Audio and Video, Regency Thermographic, and Betty even went on to faithfully invest another 22 years of her working career as a press operator at Quad Graphics, all while developing even more lasting friendships along the way. Eventually, upon retirement Betty was able to relax and spend many hours simply socializing with her family and friends.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.