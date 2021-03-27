Sharon A. Berns Telegraph Herald Mar 27, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Sharon A. Berns, 70, of Garnavillo, died on Thursday, March 25, 2021.Services will be private.Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, of Guttenberg, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Garnavillo-iowa Clayton-county-iowa Guttenberg-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Longtime assistant principal named to top spot at Dubuque school Judge: Dubuque man convicted of stabbing to serve originally imposed sentence College basketball: Carter leaves UNI, Lindsey to Badgers Slumberland poised to open doors as 2 Dubuque retail expansions take root $8.8 million SW Wisconsin highway project to begin soon