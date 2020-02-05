Robert B. Bonnet, Lena, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lena. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, Leamon Funeral Home, Lena.
Janice A. Hoth Eno, St. Olaf, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Norway Lutheran Church, St. Olaf. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the church.
Sister Blanche Marie Haag, OSF, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. today, Francis Chapel.
Helen Kann, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Garnavillo, Iowa. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Olive A. Kieler, Kieler, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. today at the church.
Terese A. McCarthy, Dodgeville, Wis., formerly of Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, St. Rose Catholic Church, 519 West Roosevelt St., Cuba City, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Patrick W. McTaggart, Elkader, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Elkader. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the church.
Donald P. Miller, Arlington, Texas, formerly of Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, Church of the Nativity. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Sister Ann (Michaud) O’Hara, OP, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, Sinsinawa Motherhouse. Wake service: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the motherhouse.
Marlys Pfeiffer, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, McGregor. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor, and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Sister Mary Ann Ruhde, BVM, Dubuque — Services: 10:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, Marian Hall Chapel. Visitation: 9 a.m. Friday until time of services at the chapel.
Merle Woerdehoff, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, until time of services at the church.
Gene P. Zumhoff, Marion, Iowa — Services: Noon Saturday, Feb. 29, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, until time of services at the funeral home.