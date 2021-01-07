Donald James Hamilton, 81, of Dubuque, IA, passed away on January 5, 2021, in Iowa City at the Bird-House Hospice Home of Johnson County.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 8th, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Family and friends may gather after 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
Don was born on September 16, 1939, in Waterloo Township, Grant County, WI, the son of Edward and Louise (Scharff) Hamilton. He graduated from Cuba City High School.
He worked for the former Dubuque Packing Company until its closure in 2001; and for the past 15 years was the owner and operator of Don’s Lawn Service.
Don enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, NASCAR and local stock car racing.
He is survived by his daughter Amy (Nate) Bradley, of North Liberty, IA; grandchildren, Nicholas, Noah and Maya Bradley, of North Liberty. His sister Virginia Bertram, of Platteville, WI; his brother Leonard (Janet) Hamilton, of Cuba City, WI; brother-in-law Arthur Rubie, of Dubuque, IA along with many nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Kenneth Hamilton and a sister Helen Rubie.
The family would like to thank the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County for all their wonderful care they gave to Don.