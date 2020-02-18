Bernadette M. “Bernie” Weber, 85, of Dubuque, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Saint Anthony Catholic Church, with Rev. Steven Rosonke officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church until time of Mass. Burial will be at Saint Paul Cemetery in Worthington, Iowa. The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, is in charge of arrangements.
Bernie was born on February 26, 1934, in Chadron, Nebraska, the daughter of Herman and Leona (Sherlock) Weber. For many years she worked as a proofreader for newspapers including the Clinton Herald and the Dubuque Telegraph Herald. She was an avid card player, especially euchre and bridge. She was a member of the American Contract Bridge League, the Dubuque Swing Club, the Dubuque Packer Pals, and Saint Anthony Parish.
She is survived by her brother Richard Weber;, her sister-in-law Betty Weber; along with many nieces and nephews.
Bernadette was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Clara (Dick) Tobin and Margaret (Merlin) Heims; six brothers, Wilfred, Clarence, Vincent, Jerome, Donald, and Bernard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Saint Anthony Parish.
The family would like to thank all her friends and neighbors at Applewood for making Bernie a part of your family community.