EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Sara A. (Sherman) O’Connell, the wife of Steve O’Connell and mother of Jordan (O’Connell) Klimesh and Jackson O’Connell passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 18th at home in East Dubuque, Illinois.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday October 24, 2022, at St. Raphael Cathedral in Dubuque, Iowa, with Very Rev. Dennis Quint officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday October 23, 2022, at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque.
Sara was born on November 28, 1969, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Lloyd and Mary Jo (Vanderah) Sherman.
Sara was a loving wife and mother, and a good friend to all who knew her. She enjoyed anything that involved her friends and family. Sara loved her husband, who was her other half. Those around them didn’t know one without the other. They were the perfect match who complimented and balanced one another. Sara and Steve’s love for each other served as an inspiration to those around them. Sara put no priority over that of her children. Her love for Jordan and Jackson was boundless and knew no limits. No one cheered louder for their children than Sara. Whether attending a play of Jordan’s, or a football game or swim meet of Jackson’s, she was their number one supporter. Sara’s smile was not just for her family, but her friends as well. Everyone knew when she arrived because her personality drew people to her. Weekend camping trips, Euchre nights, and going boating were just a few ways Sara spent time with those important to her. There was no place she would rather be, than with those she loved.
Sara is survived by her family Steve, Jordan, Joe, and her couch companion Jax, who never missed an opportunity to watch Christmas Hallmark movies with her. She is also survived by her parents Lloyd and Mary Jo, as well as her brother Michael (Mary Jo) Sherman, sister Sue Brayton, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son Jackson, and her father- and mother-in-law Patrick and Margaret (Brimeyer) O’Connell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.