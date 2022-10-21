EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Sara A. (Sherman) O’Connell, the wife of Steve O’Connell and mother of Jordan (O’Connell) Klimesh and Jackson O’Connell passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 18th at home in East Dubuque, Illinois.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday October 24, 2022, at St. Raphael Cathedral in Dubuque, Iowa, with Very Rev. Dennis Quint officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday October 23, 2022, at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque.

