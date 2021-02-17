Barbara A. Waller-Gantenbein, 74, of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, of Dubuque, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m.
