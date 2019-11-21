CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Marybeth McLees, 59, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Hospice House in Hiawatha, Iowa.
Friends and relatives of Marybeth may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a Rosary will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Services for Marybeth will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Douglas Loecke presiding. Burial will occur at Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
She was born November 26, 1959, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Francis and Darlene (Schueller) McDonald. She is a 1978 graduate of Wahlert High School in Dubuque. She is also a graduate of Clarke College in Dubuque, where she received her degree as a Registered Nurse. On October 6, 1984, she was united in marriage to Timothy J. McLees at Resurrection Catholic Church in Dubuque. She was employed as a nurse at Gentiva in Cedar Rapids. Marybeth was a member of St. Matthews Parish in Cedar Rapids.
She is survived by her husband, Timothy McLees of Cedar Rapids; three children, Nicholas McLees, of Chicago, Meghan (Miles) Wyatt, and their daughter Adrienne, and Eric McLees, both of Cedar Rapids; her parents, Francis and Darlene McDonald, of Asbury, IA; her siblings, Sheila (Brian) Bales, of Des Moines, Colleen (Greg) Fitzpatrick, of Dubuque, Kevin (Connie) McDonald, of Newhall, IA, Bryan (Sara) McDonald, of Dubuque.
She is preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Susan Kurt.
The family requests charitable contributions in lieu of flowers in memory of Marybeth McLees be made to Brain Support Network, P.O. Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026, brainsupportnetwork.org