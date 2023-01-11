HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Joyce M. Sunderland, age 91, of rural Hazel Green, WI, passed away at 6:55 p.m. Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Bethany Home in Dubuque, IA.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, IL, with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating.
Visitation will be from 9:30 — 10:50 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Recommended for you
Joyce was born in Maywood, IL, on February 27, 1931, the daughter of Louis and Ruth (Kaapke) Winkler. She was united in marriage to Boots Sunderland on March 24, 1951, at Camp McCoy, WI. He preceded her in death on January 5, 2017.
Joyce graduated from Proviso High School in Maywood, IL. She was formerly employed at J. C. Penney Co., Dubuque Chamber of Commerce and at the Dubuque Yacht Basin. She was an avid bowler and loved playing cards. Joyce also volunteered at Bethany Home.
Surviving are two daughters, Joanne (Kenny) Kunkel of Hazel Green, WI, and Janice Grijalva of Dubuque, IA; five grandchildren, Tara (Doug) Riewski, Jeff (Kelly) Kunkel, Brian (Jill) Wubben, Rachael Wubben and Jennifer (John) Bellrichard; eight great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Ruth; her husband Boots; a son Scott; son-in-law, Jim Wubben, and her sister Lyla Lubach.
The Sunderland family would like to give special thanks to the nurses and staff at Bethany Home and Hospice of Dubuque for the wonderful care given to their mother and grandmother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.