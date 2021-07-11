SAN ANTONIO, Tex. — On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Colonel (retired) Patrick J. Curoe, loving and revered husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle passed away at age 78.
Pat was born August, 9, 1941, in Monticello, Iowa, to Eldon Louis and Genevieve Marie (Donovan) Curoe, and grew up on a family farm outside of Cascade, Iowa. He received his bachelor’s degree from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, and a master’s degree from the University of Southern California.
Pat served his country as a transportation officer in the United States Air Force, earning the rank of Colonel. He was commissioned through Officer Training School in 1963. His career spanned almost 28 years of service, which included tours of duty in Spain, Vietnam, Ohio, Japan, Texas, Colorado and Germany. His final assignment was as the Commander, Joint Personal Property Shipping Office, in San Antonio.
Three of Pat’s proudest accomplishments were climbing Mount Fuji and Pikes Peak with two different lifelong friends and earning his free-fall parachute jump wings with a group of Air Force Academy cadets eight months after compressing three vertebrae in his back on his initial jump.
On August 5, 1967, he married Neva Gene “Nege” (White) Curoe. They raised two sons, Glenn and Lee, welcomed their only daughter (through marriage), Heather, and subsequently excessively spoiled three grandchildren, Patrick, Emma and Abby.
Pat never met a stranger. Coming from Irish lineage, and having kissed the Blarney Stone in person, Pat had the gift of conversation. He had a larger than life personality and could strike up a conversation with anyone, anytime, with little preparation or effort. Pat was often heard saying, “it’s another great day” or “it’s a great life”... both said with reflection and a smile on his face.
He had infectious optimism, a genuine concern for others and was always armed with a positive attitude. Pat was also a very generous person, never missing an opportunity to help others who were down on their luck.
Pat came to love south Texas ranches through working on the family ranch owned by Nege’s family. As a co-owner of a smaller ranch, one of Pat’s favorite pastimes in recent years was spending time watching cows meander around, “supervising” odd jobs (usually from a seated position in the shade), and making plans for future enhancement projects. The Iowa farm boy genuinely enjoyed his time spent on Texas ranches.
In the days following his passing, amongst the numerous calls and emails from well-wishers, it became apparent that Pat truly made an impact through his Air Force service and also enjoyed a life well lived. He will be missed.
Pat was preceded in death by his father, Eldon; his mother, Genevieve; his brother, Louis; and his father-in-law, Colonel (retired) A. E. “Buddy” White. He is survived by his wife, two children, one daughter-in-law, three grandchildren, two sisters, mother-in-law, three brothers-in law, three sisters-in-law and numerous adored nieces and nephews.
Pat’s military interment funeral will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on July 16th at 9:15 a.m. A Memorial Mass will follow at the Army Residence Community chapel, 7400 Crestway Road, at 10:30 a.m. For those who are unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on Col. Curoe’s obituary page at www.porterloring.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial donation in Pat’s honor to Loras College’s Patrick J. & Neva G. Curoe Cascade Area Scholarship, either online at https://alumni.loras.edu/CuroeScholarship or with check to 1450 Alta Vista Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001-4327.