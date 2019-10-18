Brian Joseph “Buck” Mess, 30, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on October 14, 2019.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a funeral service will be at 7:30 p.m. with Father Steven Garner officiating.
He was born on June 29, 1989, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Timothy Mess and Judith (Schilling) Kroeger. He graduated from Central Alternative High School in Dubuque, and on May 30, 2013, he married Dana Ede.
Brian was currently working for John Deere in Dubuque; was a member of the UAW Local 94 and Dubuque Field Archers, where he was the vice president.
Brian was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors. He had an infectious smile and was a great conversationalist. Above all, he was a proud father, husband and son.
He is survived by his wife, Dana; sons, Kayden Mess, Landon Reisen and Logan Ede; his daughter, Emerson Mess; his mother and stepfather, Judith and Randy Kroeger; his father, Timothy Mess; his sister, Stacy Mess; and his niece, Hailey Schueller.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Dorothy Schilling.
In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial fund.