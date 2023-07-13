DELHI, Iowa — Leo Howard Wegmann: A Life Embraced, Forever Remembered.

Leo Howard Wegmann, a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and respected community member, peacefully passed away on July 11, 2023, at the age of 78. Surrounded by his cherished family, Leo bid farewell at his home in Delhi, leaving behind a legacy of loyalty, kindness, and cherished memories. His departure has left a void in the lives of those who had the privilege of knowing him.

