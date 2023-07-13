DELHI, Iowa — Leo Howard Wegmann: A Life Embraced, Forever Remembered.
Leo Howard Wegmann, a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and respected community member, peacefully passed away on July 11, 2023, at the age of 78. Surrounded by his cherished family, Leo bid farewell at his home in Delhi, leaving behind a legacy of loyalty, kindness, and cherished memories. His departure has left a void in the lives of those who had the privilege of knowing him.
Leo was born on February 15, 1945, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Frank and Rosella (Westhoff) Wegmann. He grew up in Petersburg and graduated from Xavier High School in Dyersville in 1963. Leo served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps Reserves.
On September 14, 1968, Leo married Karen Steffen in a heartfelt ceremony at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Earlville. Together, they embarked on a journey filled with love, laughter, and the blessing of five beautiful children. Farming near Earlville for 27 years, Leo nurtured the land and instilled in his children a strong work ethic and respect for others. Later in life Leo enjoyed being a truck driver, forging relationships with customers and coworkers and making new friends along the way.
Leo was a devout member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Delhi, where his faith flourished. He enjoyed his grandchildren’s sporting events and cherished the moments spent with his loved ones. Leo found joy in the simplicity of life, indulging in car rides, friendly card games, and passionately cheering for his beloved Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs. His greatest pleasure, however, was derived from being surrounded by his children and grandchildren, relishing every moment spent together.
Leo will forever be remembered by his five children: Carrie (Jeremy) Elliott of Mt. Vernon, Jody (Dustin) DeHeus of Cedar Rapids, Tiffany (Thomas) Salow of Delhi, Brian (Megan Werner) Wegmann of Delhi, and Melissa (Chris) Ries of Manchester. Leo’s presence will continue to be felt through his ten adored grandchildren: Kristen (Jordan Pennix), Tyler, Ashlee, and Carly Elliott; Jaden DeHeus; Aidan and Taylor Salow; and Henry, Eleanor, and George Ries. He also leaves behind a special friend, Mary Langel of Dyersville, who provided him with companionship and support. Leo’s memory will be forever cherished by his siblings: Gerry (Jane) Wegmann, Leroy (Margie) Wegmann, Ron (Norma) Wegmann, Carl (Sandra) Wegmann, Lois Lammers, Joyce (John) Deutmeyer, Joan (Pat) Toohey, Rose Ann (Lee) Koelker, and sister-in-law, Carol Wegmann, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Karen Wegmann, his brothers James “Chick” Wegmann and Dan “Boone” Wegmann, and brother-in-law Dick Lammers.
Leo Howard Wegmann’s vibrant spirit, genuine kindness, and unwavering love will forever remain etched in the hearts of those who were privileged to share his journey. He will be remembered as a dedicated family man and friend to all. Although he may have left this earthly realm, Leo’s legacy will continue to shine brightly through the memories he created and the lives he touched. May he rest in eternal peace.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to Maquoketa Valley Dollars for Scholars.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m., on Monday, July 17, 2023, at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi, Iowa, with Reverend Gabriel Anderson officiating.
Visitation: 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa. Friends may also call from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. before the service at the church on Monday. Interment with Military Rites: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery — Earlville, Iowa.