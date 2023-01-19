BELLEVUE, Iowa — Lori Ann Helmle, 54 of Bellevue, Iowa passed away peacefully surrounded by family while listening to Elvis on Monday, January 16th at 1:55pm.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 21st, 2023, at St. Joseph Church in Bellevue with Fr. Robert Gross officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation for Lori will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the church until time of mass. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.