MCGREGOR, Iowa — Meda Weller, 96, of McGregor, Iowa, died Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Cascade, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in McGregor. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at First Congregational Church in McGregor, where an additional visitation will precede services from 10 to 11 a.m.
Inurnment with military rites will occur at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in McGregor at a later date.