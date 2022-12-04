Ronald James “Nick” Nickolas Sr, 80, of Dubuque, IA passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, Nov 19, 2022.

At Nick’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service, however there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.

