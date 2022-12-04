Ronald James “Nick” Nickolas Sr, 80, of Dubuque, IA passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, Nov 19, 2022.
At Nick’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service, however there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Nick was born on August 8, 1942, in Manitowoc, WI the son of Arnold Nickolas & Dorothy Heise.
He married Sharon Buxton on August 11, 1962, at St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Dubuque. Nick started his landscaping career at Wagner Nursery, eventually opening his own business, Nickolas Landscaping. He operated his business for many years before moving to California in 1999 and becoming a Land Surveyor until retirement, where he then returned home to Dubuque.
Nick Raised his sons and daughter to know what hard work looks like — from setting pins to landscaping to his own landscape company and even land surveying. Nick made friends everywhere he went. He was an avid bowler, and loved golfing, playing cards, spending time with friends at the clubhouse and moose lodge. He enjoyed Sunday breakfast with family, and spending time with grandkids.
Nick is survived by his wife Sharon; his children: Ronald “Chuck” (Janelle) Nickolas, of Durango, IA, Kevin (Wendy) Nickolas of Tracy, CA, Lisa (Steve) Hunn of Livermore, CA, Mark “Couse” (Rhonda) Nickolas, of Dubuque, IA. his grandkids: Tim (Megan), Nathan, Leah, Alexa, Mitchell, Collin, Alex (Ashley), Brandy, Shaylee and Malethia his great-grandkids: Harper Spautz, Eli Nickolas, Alyza , Noalyn, and Athylian. His nephew, Mike Duffy, who was like a brother; brothers and sisters-in-law: Karen Nickolas, Sherry Buxton, Gary (Suzy) Buxton, & Mark Buxton along with many nieces and nephews.
Nick was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Arnold Nickolas Jr., Lois (Paul) Dillon, Barb (Clarence) Duffy. His sister-in-law Sydney (Bill) Weichel and Brother-in-law Ronald Buxton.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.