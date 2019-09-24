McGREGOR, Iowa — Russell Davis, 83, of McGregor, Iowa, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the Guttenberg Care Center in Guttenberg, Iowa.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Davis; three sons, Mark (Cindy) Davis, of Minneapolis, Robert (Mary) Davis, of rural McGregor, and Timothy (Carrie) Davis, of Minneapolis; and six grandchildren, Nikki, Ben, Carl, Rachel, Samantha and Josh Davis.
Preceding Russell in death were his parents, Raymond and Hazel Davis; one brother, Raymond Davis Jr.; and mother and father-in-law, Robert and Esther Klotzbach.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in McGregor. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at First Lutheran Church (Swede Ridge) in rural McGregor, with Rev. Gary Hatcher as the officiant. Burial will follow at the Little Norwegian Cemetery in McGregor.
In lieu of flowers, family prefers memorials directed to choice of charities/organizations or First Lutheran Church.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in McGregor is helping the family with arrangements.