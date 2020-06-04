EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Harlan John Nauman Sr., 81, of East Dubuque, Ill., passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook page. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by members of the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. A celebration of life for extended family and friends will be held at a later date. Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, is serving the family.
Harlan was born on December 21, 1938, on the family farm in Centralia, IA, the son of Alfred and Anna (Behnke) Naumann. He attended Humke School, a one room schoolhouse, and graduated from St. Columbkille’s High School in 1956. He served four years in the U. S. Air Force in North Dakota and was united in marriage to Roseann Hasken on June 17, 1961, at St. Mary’s Church, in East Dubuque, where they have remained members.
Harlan managed several grocery stores, worked at John Deere Dubuque Tractor Works, and retired from Trausch Baking Co. He grew up on the family farm with eight siblings. He worked hard all of his life to provide for his wife and children. Harlan lived a simple life, never complained and always said “I’m fine.”
He was a fighter through the last several years as he battled through health issues. Harlan was able to stay at home with the loving support of his family.
Harlan enjoyed his Pepsi in his “Skoozie.” He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports and watching professional baseball and golf, working in his yard and gardening and remembering the good times camping on family trips in their covered wagon camper.
Surviving are his wife, Rose; children, Harlan Jr. (Carla) Nauman and Wayne Nauman, both of East Dubuque, Lisa (Brent) Kitchen, of Dubuque, and Andrew Nauman, Skokie, IL.; grandchildren, Luke, Allan, Nicholas, Mitch, Max and Patrick Nauman, Jacob (Josie) Smith and Katelyn Kitchen; one great-grandchild, Liam Smith; his siblings, Irvin (Mary) Nauman, of Des Moines, Donald (Helen) Nauman, of Peosta, IA, “Whitey” Nauman, of Dubuque, Darlene Hoerner (Don Schmitt), of Fenton, MO; sisters-in-law, Madonna, Joan, Peggy Nauman and Phyllis Naumann, LouMae and Doris Hasken; and brother-in-law, Roger Gartner; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Anna; brothers, Melvern “Curly”, Ronald, Kenneth “Dutch” Nauman and Gerald Naumann; sisters-in-law, Darlene and Mary Nauman, Darlene Gartner and Betty Hasken; brothers-in-law, Joe Hoerner, Vincent, Earl and Donald Hasken.
Harlan’s family wishes to thank the MercyOne nurses, staff and Doctors for providing exceptional care and being there for Dad when we couldn’t during these trying times. A special thanks to Dr. Mark Liaboe.
In lieu of flowers, a Harlan Nauman memorial fund has been established.
