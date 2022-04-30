Amanda Marie Richmon, 41, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 2, at the funeral home. Rev. Dianne Grace will officiate. Private burial will be at Linwood Cemetery.
Amanda was born February 4, 1981. She graduated from Hempstead High School. Amanda was most recently a resident of Hills & Dales. She was a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers. Amanda enjoyed looking at photographs, playing bingo, and spending time with friends and family. She also loved watching movies.
Amanda is survived by two brothers, Dennis (Maria) Richmon and their son Emiliano, of Dubuque, and Darrin (Nakita) Richmon of Suffolk, VA; her mother Janet (Bob) Trickler of Rockford, IL; her aunts and uncles, Mary Jo (Larry) Gearhart of Dubuque, Martha (Paul) Schmidt of Epworth, Matthew Richmon of Dubuque, Raymond (Mitzi) Richmon of Dubuque, and Tammy (Dave) Kluesner of Anderson, IN; many cousins, including her special cousin Grace Ibarra; and a family friend (Dennis & Darrin’s father) Tony Livens.
She was preceded in death by her aunt/second mother, Rosie Brandenburg; her grandparents Clara and Simon Richmon; and her aunt Nancy Meisenburg.
Donations may be made to the family to be used for funeral expenses.