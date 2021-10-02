Wayne C. Turner Telegraph Herald Oct 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALENA, Ill. — Wayne C. Turner, 86, of Galena, died on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Galena-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Police: Dubuque man sexually abused boy Prep football: Beckman edges Columbus in overtime to reach 6-0 Prep football: Decorah halts Western Dubuque win streak UPDATE: Major union reaches tentative agreement with Deere Prep football roundup: Senior offense still rolling as Rams pound Davenport West