BELLEVUE, Iowa — Mary D. (Lampe) Sturm, 93, of Bellevue, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Mill Valley Care Center.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. also on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue prior to Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. It is recommended to utilize masks during the visitation at the funeral home and at the funeral Mass due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue — Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page, on their YouTube Channel and on Bellevue Cable TV. A memorial fund has been established in Mary’s memory, memorials and condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031, if you are unable to attend services c/o Mary Sturm Family. Mary’s family asks everyone to sign the online guestbook and leave a condolence at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.
Mary was born March 17, 1927, in Bellevue, the daughter of William and Anna (Haxmeier) Lampe. She married Arnie J. Sturm on September 12, 1950, and he passed on February 1, 1991. Mary enjoyed playing cards with her siblings, shopping and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a great cook and baker. Mary always enjoyed going out with the “Church Ladies” on Saturday nights after Mass. She loved spending time with her family and babysitting the grandchildren. Mary will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, Jill Sturm, Jane Sturm and Jean (Mike) Knockel; grandchildren, Jason (Tina) Knockel and Jennifer (Ryan) Eddy; great-grandchildren, Taylor (Danielle) Chapman, Mitchel (fiancee Kenisha) Chapman, Kaiden Knockel, Anna Knockel, Nile Eddy and Ty Eddy; great-great grandchildren, Evelyn and Charlotte Chapman; siblings, Larry (Marietta) Lampe, Norbert Lampe and Marcella “Babe” Junk.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; siblings and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Richard (Velma) Lampe, Mercedes (Alvin) Herrig, Helen (John) Daugherty, Linda Lampe, Dwain Junk, Alfonse (Erma) Sturm, Vincent (Dottie) Sturm, Velma (Roman) Droessler, Sally (Ben) Scheckel and Celeste Sturm.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mill Valley Care Center and Hospice of Jackson County for your care of our mother during this time.