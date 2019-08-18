MONTICELLO, Iowa — Robert J. Burlage, 81, of Monticello, Iowa, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello, beginning with a parish vigil service at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello. Rev. Paul Baldwin will officiate.
Robert was born in Monticello on January 12, 1938, the son of Lawrence and Frances (Kurt) Burlage. He graduated from St. Mary High School in Cascade, Iowa, with the class of 1955, and enlisted in the U.S. Army, having served in a missile defense battery in Taiwan. He married Marilyn Rahe on November 27, 1965, in Dyersville, Iowa. Together, they farmed east of Monticello until retirement, and moved to town in 2002.
Survivors include four children, Peg (Frank) Mere and Marty (Stacey) Burlage, both of Monticello, Jane (John) Smith, of Lafayette, Ind., and Tim (Rubi) Burlage, of Florham Park, N.J.; 17 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; siblings, Grace Tallman, of Davenport, Iowa, Richard Burlage, of Brooklyn, N.Y., Helen Hignite, of Edmond, Okla., and Donald (Marcia) Burlage, of Tipton, Ind.; and in-laws, Doris Burlage, of Monticello, and Karen Funke and Ken (Shirley) Rahe, both of Dyersville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marilyn, in 2016; parents-in-law, Gerald and Agnes (Tauke) Rahe; siblings, Bill (Jeanne) and John Burlage; and in-laws, Richard Tallman, Floyd Hignite and Leon Funke.
Memorials are preferred.
