MARION, Iowa — Gene P. Zumhof, 87, of Marion, Iowa, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Unity Point-St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids.
Gene Paul Zumhof lived a good and full life. As a boy, he loved roaming the hills and dales of Dubuque with his band of friends. As a teen he had a love of music and played the violin.
When the call of duty came, he volunteered for a two-year stint in the Korean Conflict, U.S. Army, stationed in Germany from February 1953-1955. Upon returning home, Gene married his love, Jane Ann Thompson (deceased 1979), of Dubuque, on October 29, 1955.
Early on, Gene found work in the millwork industry and had a long career with Caradco Corp. of Dubuque, but he always wanted to be self-employed! At the ripe old age of 50, Gene decided to start IIW Millwork Co. The window and door distribution business thrived and was very successful due to his unending dedication and persistence for over 20 years. Upon a well-deserved retirement in 1999, he and his 2nd wife, Marilyn, retired to Hot Springs Village, AR. With many new friends, they enjoyed countless rounds of golf and sunshine. In 2013, Gene and Marilyn found a need to be closer to family and returned to Iowa.
One last dream for Gene was fulfilled by purchase of a lovely cottage on Lake Delhi. He loved that the lake was finally “back” and enjoyed many days “puttering” around his lake house. The last few years, both he and Marilyn lived in assisted living but continued to have great friendships and much love.
He loved spending time with his family, golfing, hunting, fishing, reading and studying religious and science shows and books, telling jokes, and ribbing his helpers. His honesty, integrity and wry sense of humor are an enduring legacy and will long be remembered.
Gene is survived by his children, Deb (Steve) Gladson, Brian (Carol) Zumhof, and Connie (Todd) Ortberg; grandchildren, Lindsay (Ben) Blood, Matthew (Erica) Gladson, Brianna Zumhof, Michelle Zumhof, and Alex (fiancée Natalee Rian) Ortberg; great grandchildren, Kaelynne, Ryker, Lynden; stepdaughter, Juanita (Brett) Barry and family; brother, Wayne (Elizabeth) Zumhof.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William “Bill” and Catherine Zumhof; wives, Jane Ann Zumhof and Marilyn Zumhof.
A Remembrance and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home, Dubuque, where a visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. Memorial services will be at noon and inurnment will follow with military rites held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Key West, Iowa.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
The family would like to give a special thank-you to the staff at West Ridge Care Center of Cedar Rapids for the great care they provided during Gene’s stay.
Online condolences are welcome at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.