MUSCATINE, Iowa — Helen Knockel, 90, of Muscatine, Iowa, formerly of Monona, Iowa, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Crossing Rivers Health, Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Ann — St. Joseph Catholic Church, Harpers Ferry, Iowa, with a visitation two hours before Mass from 9-11 a.m. at the church on Wednesday. Rev. John Moser will be the Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Monona. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, is helping the family with the arrangements.