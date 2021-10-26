Dr. George Giannakouros, 88, of Dubuque, IA, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2021, at home, surrounded by his loving family. To honor George’s life, a private family service will be held at a future date.
George was born on February 4, 1933, in Greece. He immigrated to the United States and served in the U.S. Army with the 101st Airborne. George received his Bachelor of Science from the Advanced School of Economic Studies in Athens, Greece, followed by a Masters in Economics from Brigham Young University, and a Doctorate in Economics from the University of Iowa. George was a Professor of Economics at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa for over 38 years. He enjoyed teaching and was honored to mentor many students throughout his career, taking great joy in seeing their growth and accomplishments.
George enjoyed studying mathematics and astronomy. He loved music and hiking in the mountains of Greece.
George cherished his family. George is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Giannakouros; his ten children; his ten grandchildren; and numerous extended family members, friends, and neighbors. George was preceded in death by his first wife, Susan; his parents Panayiotis and Maria; and his sister, Alexandra.
George’s family would like to thank Dr. Salas and his team at Grand River Medical; Dr. Hinnen and his team at the Dubuque VA Clinic, especially Keri Schwenker; Jason at Tri-state Cremation and all of the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque, especially Kelli, Peggy, and Angelia for their care and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, a George Giannakouros memorial fund has been established.