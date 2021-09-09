CUBA CITY, Wis. — Michael D. Hollenbeck, 76, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, formerly of Stoddard, Wisconsin, completed his earthly journey on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side. To honor Mike’s life, a visitation for family and friends will be held from 9-10:45 a.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date at Chapel of Eternal Light Mausoleum in rural La Crosse, Wisconsin. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is humbly serving Mike’s family.
Mike was born on February 27, 1945, in Viroqua, Wisconsin, to Darrel and Alice (Green) Hollenbeck. He graduated from LaFarge High School in 1963 and went on to graduate from UW-Platteville in Elementary Education and Driver Education, and from UW-LaCrosse with a specialist degree. He married Sue Timmerman on July 23, 1966, at St. Joseph’s Church, Sinsinawa, Wisconsin.
Mike went on to serve children at the elementary level for 5 years and then for more than 45 years, he taught driver education at various school districts from Alma, Wisconsin, to Black River Falls to LaCrosse, Prairie du Chien, Boscobel, Fennimore, Dodgeville and Benton. He loved teaching his driver education students the fundamentals of driving a vehicle, especially stopping behind stop signs, parallel parking, and y-turns. Many students benefited from his patience and driving expertise. Blessed be the memory of those many hours of driving the countryside teaching others — from older adults, to widows, to prisoners soon to be paroled, to handicapped and deaf students, Wisconsin rural farm students, city students, and rural village students.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Mike include his loving wife of 55 years, Sue; his sons, Dean of Black River Falls, WI, and Dan (Julie) of Marshfield, WI; two grandchildren, Dalton and Regan; his sister, Sue Rindy of Waunakee, WI; along with many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Ann Marshall.
We will miss Mike more than words can say, but we know he is at peace now, and his battle with Dementia/Alzheimer’s is finally over.
The family would humbly like to thank Agrace Palliative Hospice Care, especially Bryanna, Brooke, Heather, Stephanie, along with Dr. White, and their staff for their kind and compassionate care during this journey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice Care.
