ZWINGLE, Iowa — John R. “Jack” Lawler, 74, of Zwingle and formerly of Key West, passed away on Saturday August 13th at home surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 18th, 2022, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a family wake service will be at 2:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, August 19th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Key West Church with Msgr. Thomas Toale as the celebrant. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery with military honors accorded by American Legion Post 528 of Cascade.

