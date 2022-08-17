ZWINGLE, Iowa — John R. “Jack” Lawler, 74, of Zwingle and formerly of Key West, passed away on Saturday August 13th at home surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 18th, 2022, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a family wake service will be at 2:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, August 19th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Key West Church with Msgr. Thomas Toale as the celebrant. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery with military honors accorded by American Legion Post 528 of Cascade.
Jack was born in Dubuque on January 10th, 1948, the son of Donald and Marcella (Kress) Lawler. He attended St. Joseph’s Key West grade school and graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School in 1966. He attended Iowa Automotive and Diesel Institute in Cedar Rapids, graduating as a Master Mechanic in 1971.
On July 22, 1972, he married Marilyn Collins of Zwingle, Iowa and together they shared 50 years of marriage.
Jack was employed at John Deere Dubuque Works for 41 years working in maintenance and retiring in 2010. He also enjoyed driving a milk truck for Vic Stecher and being lovingly referred to as “the milkman”.
Jack enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1967, serving in Vietnam aboard the U.S.S. Lyman K. Swenson, then in the U.S. Naval Reserve from 1969-1974.
He was a proud member of the Hawkeye Vintage Farm Machinery Association, UAW Local #94, a lifetime member of Key West Knights of Columbus, Cascade American Legion Post #528, Iowa Chapter 5 International Collectors, a lifelong member of St. Joseph’s Key West Parish and their Holy Name Society, as well as a lifelong supporter of the Key West Fire Department.
Jack was loved by many and will be greatly missed. His big smile and warm heart will be dearly missed as well. Everyone who knew Jack knew of his love for “Farmall Red” tractors and having a “sassparilli” with his friends.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn of Zwingle; his children Corey (Judy) Lawler of Key West, Iowa, Julie (Brett) Merfeld of Zwingle, Iowa, and Katie (Shane) Snakenberg of Bettendorf, Iowa; grandchildren Carly, Ella, Chloe, Jenna, and Gavin; his siblings Charles (Gail) Takes of Dubuque, Bill (Diane) Lawler of Peosta, Mary Jo Carpenter of Ft. Collins, CO, Jim Lawler of Independence, Jan Geertsema of Peosta, David (Kathy) Lawler of East Dubuque, Donnie (Helene) Lawler of Manchester, NJ, and Dennis (Janice) Lawler of Durango; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Don and Marce, father and mother-in-law Loras and Catherine Collins, sisters-in-law Pat Lawler and Joanie Lawler, brother-in-law Dave Geertsema, and his nephew Kevin Lawler.
In lieu of flowers and plants, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of Dubuque.
Jack’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the physicians and nurses at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and Hospice of Dubuque (especially Hillary, Betsy, Nichole and Peggy) for all of their loving care and support. Many thanks to his beloved friends and neighbors who filled his final days with love and laughter. Also, a special thank you to the Centralia-Peosta Fire Department for giving Jack his last ride home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.