Mary Jean Cigrand, 92, of Dubuque, died Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.
A visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:30 am on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be 11:00 am Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Church of the Resurrection with Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque at a later date.
Mary was born February 22, 1930, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Ralph and Pearl Koecke Sartor. On July 16, 1949, she married Ralph R. Cigrand at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and they celebrated 72 years together. He preceded her in death on February 8, 2022.
Mary was a member of Church of the Resurrection. She volunteered for many organizations, including the election polls and was a tour guide for the Historical Society. She loved to bake cookies, quilt, and make Christmas ornaments. Mary was known to never pass on a game of Euchre or King’s Corner. She also loved collecting antique china plates. Ralph and Mary were loyal lunch attendees at the Lifetime Center. She enjoyed visiting with friends and family and was especially grateful if they stopped by with a chocolate milkshake. Her greatest joy in life was being a mom, Minnie, and great-grandma.
Survivors include her children. Greg (Cindy) Cigrand of Dubuque; Christine (Michael) Schiesl of Dubuque; Lesa Marie (William ‘Bill’) O’Neill of Indianapolis, IN; and Paula (Steve) Cook of Asbury; grandchildren, Aaron (Jessica) Cigrand, Molly (Kurt) Deutsch, Jessica (Chad) Soppe, Adam Schiesl, Peter (Kari) O’Neill, Patrick O’Neill, Jenna (Joseph) Billmyer, Alyssa Cook, and Sean Cook, and eight great-grandchildren.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Janice Schroeder.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the staff at Hawkeye Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Mary’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
