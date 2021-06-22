CASSVILLE, Wis. — Lois I. Dechow, age 86, of Cassville, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Lancaster Health Services in Lancaster, surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 5, 1934, in North Andover, the daughter of LaVern “Vern” and Gertrude (Kirschbaum) Hampton. Lois followed the love of her life, Calvin Dechow, to Colorado Springs, where they were married on January 7, 1951. After their wedding, Calvin and Lois returned to Cassville, where they enjoyed farming for many years. Lois loved playing cards and socializing.
Survivors include her children: Linda (Dennis) Johll, Deb (Bob) Hochhausen, Jim Dechow, all of Cassville; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers: Eugene “Pete” (Marcia) Hampton and Butch “Loren” (Linda) Hampton; sisters-in-law: Rose and Mary Hampton; many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin; a sister, Betty; brothers: Walter, LaVern “Junior,” and Norman “Jiggs” (Delores) Hampton.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Cassville. Burial will be in Cassville Cemetery, Cassville. Family and friends may call on Thursday, from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
