Shirley A. Frommelt Telegraph Herald Apr 13, 2021

HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Shirley A. Frommelt, 82, of Hazel Green, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Services will be private.

Tri-State Cremation Center, of East Dubuque, Ill., is assisting the family.