Michael S. “Mike” “Wally” Ball, age 57, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at his home.
To celebrate Mike’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., on Friday, August 6, 2021, at St. Raphael’s Cathedral, 231 Bluff Street. To honor Mike’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 10:30 a.m., on Friday at St. Raphael’s Cathedral. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Mike was born on March 15, 1964, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Dennis and Judith (Sands) Ball.
Mike graduated from Hempstead High School, Class of 1982. After school he attended the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles, California, where he earned his certificate as an accomplished drummer. Music was always his passion and after school he went on to play for several bands. When he returned from California Mike was employed at Sears and USA Furniture before going to work with Inventory Trading Company in Peosta for 22 years. He was currently employed with AIH Chrome for the last 2 years.
When he wasn’t working or pursuing his music career Mike could often be found out on the golf course in pursuit of a hole in one. He also enjoyed sitting down and taking some time to read a good book.
There was no doubt that Mike was definitely in his element when he was out and about with family and friends, he loved being with people and was always the life of the party. We are deeply saddened at losing Mike so suddenly and will miss him more than words can say.
Those left to cherish Mike’s memory include his children, Abby (Clint) Benson, Dubuque, IA, Logan Ball, Dubuque, IA and Alexia Ball, Dubuque, IA; a granddaughter, Evalynn Benson, Dubuque, IA; a grandson, Camden Ball, Dubuque, IA; his parents, Dennis and Judy Ball, Dubuque, IA; his siblings, Dennis J. (Sue) Ball, Las Vegas, NV, Amy (Russ) Rubie, Winona, MN and Steve Ball, Dubuque, IA; his nieces and a nephew, Elizabeth, Zachary and Jordan; and his former wife, Beth Ryan.
Mike was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jay and Iyla Ball; his maternal grandparents, Paul and Dorothy Sands; his aunt Janice Kutsch; and his uncle, Gunnar Ant.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Mike’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Michael Ball Family.