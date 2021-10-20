WILLIAMSVILLE, Ill. — Funeral Services for Penny L. Hogan, 64, a resident of Williamsville, Illinois, formerly of Davenport, will be 12pm Friday, October 22, 2021, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends Friday from 10am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family. Penny passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Springfield Memorial Hospital, Springfield, Illinois.
Penny Louise was born May 25, 1957, in Farley, Iowa, a daughter of Dale Young and Arlene Hogan. She provided in-home child-care for her community. Penny loved reading, sewing, quilting, being around her dogs, and spending time with her family.
Those left to honor Penny’s memory include her children: Eric Randall, Rock Island; Amber (Brian) Marsingill, Williamsville, Illinois; grandchildren: Kaylyn Dixon, Mathew Dixon, Cameron Randall, and Maxwell Randall; mother, Arlene Hogan, siblings: Joyce (Lance) Nelson, Davenport; Doug (Christine) Hogan, Jessup, Iowa; and Paula (Dale) Soderstrom, Dodgeville, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her father, Dale Young, stepfather, Henry Fiedler, god-daughter, Brittany Nelson and fur baby, Miller.