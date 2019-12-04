Florence M. Bonnet, 95, of Dubuque, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Fr. Mark Kwenin officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A parish scripture wake service will be recited at 2:30 p.m. today followed by a visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. today and also from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Florence was born on her family farm on March 7, 1924, in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, the daughter of William and Emma (Westemeier) Doyle. She graduated from Hazel Green High School and attended the Davenport School of Commerce. On February 10, 1945, Florence married Elmer Bonnet at St. Frances de Sales Church in Hazel Green. Florence was the principal’s secretary at Sacred Heart School and then worked at Mercy Health Center, retiring in 1989. She was a volunteer at Mercy Hospital for many years after her retirement and was a member of Sacred Heart Altar & Rosary Society, Dubuque Women’s Club, American Legion Auxiliary and Emerald Crown Club.
Surviving are her children, Katie (Carl) Langston, of San Diego, Calif., Dick (Leiann) Bonnet, of Boise, Idaho, Roger Bonnet, of Agana, Guam, and Mark (Barb) Bonnet, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; her granddaughters, Rachel and Claire Bonnet, both of Boise; her brother William Doyle, of Hazel Green; and her sister-in-law, Julianna Haight, of Moline, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer, on June 11, 2000; her sister and brother-in-law Helen (Fidelis) Bosch; her brother and sister-in-law Tom (Mildred) Doyle; and her sister-in-law Rosie Doyle.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, 315 18th Ave., Hiawatha, IA 52233.