SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Estelle (Mary Cabrini) Wiltz, O.P., died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at St. Dominic Villa, Sinsinawa.
Private services will be held.
Sister Estelle taught or served as principal for 42 years in parish elementary schools in Illinois, Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.
She served in various ministries at the Sinsinawa Motherhouse from 1989 to 1995. She was assistant prioress at Trinity Convent in River Forest, Ill., from 1995 to 1998 before returning to minister at the Motherhouse from 1998 to 2013. She joined the community at St. Dominic Villa in December 2013.
Sister Estelle was born in Peoria, Ill., on June 1, 1927, to Arnold and Anna (Wedmire) Wiltz. She is survived by her Dominican Sisters.
Casey-McNett Funeral Home is handling arrangements.