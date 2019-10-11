Maria Abelleira passed peacefully into life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 95. She will be deeply missed by all her loving family and friends.
Maria was a Cuban immigrant, who along with her husband and two children, fled communist Cuba for a better life in the U.S. She always loved and was very involved with children as a kindergarten teacher in Cuba, a child care teacher in Dubuque and with her grand and great-grandchildren.
Maria was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Aldo; her mother and father; sister; and two brothers. She is survived by her sons, Aldo and Juan (Margaret); four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.