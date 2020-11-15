CASCADE, Iowa — Alfred E. Smith, 91, of Cascade, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Private visitation and services for Al will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Reiff Funeral Home, in Cascade, is in charge of arrangements. Anyone wishing to send a memorial to the family may address it to Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN: Al Smith family, P.O. Box #430, Cascade, Iowa 52033.
He was born May 12, 1929, in Worthington, Iowa, son of Hilar N. and Mary Emerence (Engler) Smith. He received his education in the former St. Paul’s School in Worthington. On November 22, 1950, he was united in marriage to Rose M. Koob at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cascade. The couple farmed two farms, a dairy operation in Cascade and hog operation near Worthington for 24 years; in 1952 & 1953, they raised 5,000 turkeys each year on a farm near Independence, Iowa. He then was employed at John Deere Dubuque Works. Al has enjoyed playing the harmonica since he was 10 years old.
He was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, UAW Local #94 of Dubuque, Cascade Knights of Columbus-Council #930 and the National Farmers Organization (NFO).
He is survived by his wife, Rose Smith, of Cascade; five children, David G. (Dr. Sharon Maroney) Smith, of Blue Grass, Edward J. (Janet) Smith, of Apple Valley, MN, Daniel R. (Barb) Smith, of Davenport, Diane (Roy) Smith-Brown, of Davenport, and Amy R. (Torrey) Butterfield of Pewaukee, WI; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Howard “Bud” Smith, of Florida, and Carlyn Hunt, of Edgewood.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his siblings and their spouses, Louis (Florence) Smith, Cletus Smith, Emmett (Betty) Smith, George (Lavina) Smith, Jeanette (Louis) Fangmann, Germaine (Joe) McElmeel, Eileen (Bud) Watson and two sisters in infancy; a sister-in-law, Leona Smith; and a brother-in-law, Virgil Hunt.
In lieu of flowers, an Alfred E. Smith memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to thank the River Bend Retirement staff and Kat (Monk) Felton for all the care given to Al.