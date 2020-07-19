SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Genevieve (Gertruda) Pinion, O.P., died at St. Dominic Villa, Sinsinawa, on July 16, 2020.
Private services will be held at the Motherhouse.
A talented musician, she taught music all her life. In 1942, she taught school music in Milwaukee; in 1945, she taught music at Visitation High School in Chicago. In 1947, she went to Florence, Italy, to study at the Conservatorio Luigi Cherubini and lived with our sisters at Villa Schifanoia. In 1951, she began many years of teaching music at Rosary College, River Forest, Ill.
In 1996, she returned to the Motherhouse and continued teaching. In 2014, she joined the sisters at St. Dominic Villa.
Genevieve was born in Marshfield, Wis., October 12, 1922, to Joseph and Gertrude (Felker) Pinion.
She is survived by two sisters, nieces, nephews, and her Dominican Sisters.
Casey-McNett Funeral Home is handling arrangements.