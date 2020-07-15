MANCHESTER, Iowa — Randall Jay Brade, 61, of Manchester, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, in Manchester. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Friends may also call after 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Thursday. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery, Manchester. Due to COVID-19 concerns, wearing a mask is strongly encouraged.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Anna Brade, of Manchester; his daughter, Amanda (Eric) Hartke, of Manchester; two grandchildren, Brady and Erica Hartke; three brothers, Ed (Penny) Brade, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, Dennis Brade, of Dubuque, and Michael (Grace) Brade, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma; his sister, Robin (Michael Kluck) Goetzinger, of Dubuque; and several nieces and nephews.
