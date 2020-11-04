BENTON, Wis. — With heavy hearts, we say goodbye to our dad, George L. French, 94, of Benton, WI, who passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Southwest Health Center in Platteville, WI, following a brief illness. He was the last WWII veteran of Benton.
A private family service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Rev. Ernest Stabenow Jr. officiating. Burial with military honors accorded will be in the Benton United Methodist Church Cemetery in Benton, WI. Family and friends may call on Saturday, November 7 from 9 to 11:45 a.m. at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. Due to COVID-19, all attendees are requested to wear a face mask and social distancing guidelines are to be followed. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Dad is survived by three children: Jon (Jacque) French, of Davis, IL, Jeanne (Dave) Steffen, of River Falls, WI, and Lynn (Jeff Pollei) French, of Madison, WI; son-in-law, Will Keener; 11 grandchildren: Joel French, Jamie French, Juli Meier, Amy Preston, Anne Hall, Sarah Achterhof, Nate Keener, Ellie Keener, Katelyn Homb, Sarah Redfearn and Hayley Fahl; 11 great-grandchildren: Reese, Ava, Audrey, Andrew, Amelia, Katie, Weston, Keaton, Everly, Jaxen and Kinsley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Virginia (August 27, 2017), a daughter, Nancy French Keener; and two brothers: William French and Malcolm French.
Our family would like to thank the caregivers of Our House, Edenbrook and Southwest Health Center in Platteville and those of the past who helped take such wonderful care of our parents.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a George L. French Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o George French Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.