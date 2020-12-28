MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Steve Niedert Sr., 73, died Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the VA Medical Center, Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 Kennedy Road, followed by military rites accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. The service will be livestreamed on the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home Facebook page.
Steve was born April 21, 1947, in Waterloo, Iowa, son of Hank and Xane Niedert. He graduated from Waterloo East High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He married Susan Brown on August 29, 1966.
Steve worked as an electrician at John Deere in Waterloo, then owned and operated Accom Technologies.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; two sons, John Niedert, of Bernard, and Steve Niedert Jr., of Dubuque; three grandsons, Marcus, Alex and Ryan; and three siblings, Joe (Mary) Niedert, Frank (Deb) Niedert and Ben Niedert.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Evelyn.