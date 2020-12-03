ROCKFORD, Ill — Michael A. Boge, 57, passed away unexpectedly on November 25, 2020.
Born on February 18, 1963, he was son to Clyde and Joann (Miller) Boge. As a young man, he decided to write a book titled Union Park, a Place of Memories. This book was a source of pride for Mike and his family, and to this day is still quoted and referred to as a great source of local history. Always being drawn to helping people, he worked at Walgreens as a pharmacist for over 25 years. Upon retirement in 2018, he decided that his need to help people was unfulfilled, and started work at UIC College of Pharmacy in Rockford as a Compounding Lab Instructor.
A man of wonderful personality, it was not hard for Mike to be friends with people. He had a beautiful, welcoming home and garden that he was proud of and loved to host many events in — it was always a good time. He enjoyed traveling whenever he could, both in the United States and internationally.
Mike will be missed by those who loved him most, his animals he considered his children, Paco and Senesa; his mother, Joann Boge; his brother, Mark (Becky) Boge; and sister, Tammy (Bill) Pfab; numerous nieces, nephews, and so many wonderful and loved friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved pets, Shiloh, Tate, and Sophie; his father, Clyde Boge; grandparents; many uncles, aunts and cousins.
There will be a walk through visitation for Michael on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, Illinois 61108. Masks and social distancing will be required. In order to join virtually for a prayer at 6:45 p.m., please visit Zoom.us with Meeting ID: 841 0353 1068 and Passcode: 123. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to establish at a later date or to any animal rescue of your choice. There will also be a celebration for Mike in 2021 in Dubuque. To send online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com