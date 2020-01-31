Randy Joseph Kohn, 60, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation for Randy will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Randy was born September 29, 1959, in Dubuque, the son of Delbert and Virginia Shireman Kohn. On July 30, 1988, he married Laura McCarthy in Dubuque. He was a graduate of Hempstead High School. Randy retired from Georgia Pacific and managed Wareco Services. He was of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, singing Karaoke, playing cards and camping. He had an infectious laugh and an amazing sense of humor.
Survivors include his wife, Laura; his son, Spencer William Kohn, of Dubuque; his granddaughter, Teagan Kohn, who was his princess; and two brothers, Mark (Jean) Kohn and Brian (Tracy) Kohn, both of Dubuque; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers, Gary, Ronnie, John and Jeff.
The family thanks the staff at Stonehill, Hospice of Dubuque, and all their family and friends, especially Randy’s lifelong friend, Jeff Dillon, for all their love and support.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Randy’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.