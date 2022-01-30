LUXEMBURG, Iowa — Julie J. Habel, 84 of Luxemburg, Iowa, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2022 at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 — 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1 , 2022 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa. Masks are strongly encouraged.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg, Iowa with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Noah Diehm will officiate. Masks are strongly encouraged.
Julie was born March 17, 1937 to Alex and Germaine (Timmer) Meyers. She grew up on their farm outside of Luxemburg. After marrying Kenny Habel on August 1, 1962, she lived on a farm between Holy Cross and Balltown. She later built a log home north of Luxemberg and resided there until 2019, when she moved to River Bend Retirement Community in Cascade and later into Hawkeye Care Center in Asbury.
Julie was an award-winning photographer who traveled the world, including Australia, Africa, New Zealand, Japan, the Galapagos Islands, Switzerland, and Indonesia, as well staying with a tribe in the Amazon. Her work has appeared in “County,” “Our Iowa,” “Reminisce” “Farm and Ranch Living” and the books “Goodbye Boise...Hello Alaska” and “The Good Land-Farm Families Remember.”
Julie also provided daycare services in Guttenberg, gave photo presentations at nursing homes, and took wedding and graduation photos. She was head of the Dubuque County Fair Open Class Photography. She enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and going to auctions.
Survivors include her children: Denise Habel of Golden Valley MN, Joseph (Dawn) Habel of Petersburg, and Jaime (Kris) Habel of Dubuque; grandchildren: Alex Habel, Austin Habel, Jenn Habel; and two great-grandchildren: Kiana and Kendra, two sisters-in-law, Kay Habel of Dubuque, and Sue Hoeger of New Vienna.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, a brother, Harold Meyers, sister-in-law, Judy Meyers, brother-in-law, Ronald Habel, and nephew, Donald Meyers.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hawkeye Care Center.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.