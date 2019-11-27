William J. Britt, Delhi, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, St. John Catholic Church, Delhi. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and after 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Ida M. Clark, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Ralph Danna, Savanna, Ill. — Memorial service: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Visitation: After 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Milo Doerring, Luana, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, St. John Lutheran Church, Luana. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa, and after 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Joseph F. Flogel, Kendall Township, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wis. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. today at the church.
Henry W. Kremer, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Neil Hallberg, Center Point, Iowa, formerly of McGregor, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, First Lutheran Church, McGregor. Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Clara A. Lucke, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bellevue. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Hachmann Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Bellevue.
Calvin Morris Jr., Boscobel, Wis. — Services: Noon Saturday, Nov. 30, Assembly of God Church, Boscobel. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.