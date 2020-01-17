Jeremiah William “Jerry” Shanahan, 80, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on January 15, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, with Rev. Paul Atah-Nsiah officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery with military honors accorded by American Legion Post #6. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 4 p.m.
Jerry was born on April 4, 1939, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Cornelius and Estelle (Melloy) Shanahan. He served in the US Army from 1958 to 1964. On August 29, 1964, he married Marilyn Comer in Dubuque.
Jerry worked for the former Dubuque Packing Company for 42 years and then worked various jobs until retirement in 2004.
He was an Izaak Walton League Member and enjoyed hunting and trapshooting.
Jerry was a family man and a good friend to many.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marilyn; children, Tammy (Greg) Johnson, and Sandy Shanahan; grandchildren, Caley (Luke) Pursley and Alexa Johnson. Siblings, Jim (Connie) Shanahan, Marie Shanahan, Richard (Shelley) Shanahan, Phil Shanahan, Bill (Maureen) Shanahan, Barb (Randy) McPhail, Deb Gashchler and Joanne Shanahan; brother-in-law, Jerry Donahue; sisters-in-law Jean (Bill) White, Lois Aurand and Betty Quade; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Suzanne Donahue; brothers, Steve, Thomas and Neil; father and mother-in-law Edward and Lylia Comer; and brothers-in-law, Darrel Comer and Kene Quade.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Stonehill Care Center, Jack and Marilyn Hafeman, John Hoerner and Jim Hoerner for all their care, kindness and compassion they gave.