EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Mary Jean Lange, 91, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away at 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at the Galena Stauss Senior Care Community in Galena, with her family by her side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 18th at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the parish rosary will be recited at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Members of the East Dubuque Volunteer Fire Department will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home to attend the wake.
Mary Jean was born on February 11, 1932 in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Kenneth and Genevieve (Furlong) Thill. She was a graduate of Holy Ghost School and Immaculate Conception Academy. Mary Jean was united in marriage to Harold John Lange on October 6, 1956 at Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque.
She loved quilting, cooking for her family and reading. Mary Jean served as secretary at St. Mary’s School for 30 years until her retirement. She was a member of St. Mary’s Church and its Altar & Rosary Society and the Mother’s Club.
Surviving is her husband, Harold; four sons, Rich (Brenda) Lange, Pat (Gina) Lange, Ken (Kelli) Lange, Marty (Michelle) Lange, four daughters, Kathy (John) Williams, Karen (Joe) Schultz, Jennifer (Brian) McLane all of East Dubuque and Joanne (Brian) Kirby of Bernard, IA; 24 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren on the way; sisters-in-law, Mary Thill, Mary Jo Lange and Phyllis Lange; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Genevieve, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joe and Rena Lange, brother, Robert Thill and in-laws, Elaine (Bill) Potter, Dale (Joyce) Lange, Gerald Lange, Bob Lange and Joe (Carol) Lange.
Harold and family wish to thank the nurses and staff at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community and Hospice of Dubuque for the special care provided to their wife and mother.
