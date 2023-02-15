EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Mary Jean Lange, 91, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away at 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at the Galena Stauss Senior Care Community in Galena, with her family by her side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 18th at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.

